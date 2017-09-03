Namibia: Ministers Sign Performance Agreements

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and 13 ministers signed their performance agreements at State House on Friday.

The performance agreements were signed in the presence of President Hage Geingob and Vice-President Nickey Iyambo.

Geingob stressed that government has good ideas efficiently placed in Vision 2030, National Development Plans and the Harambee Prosperity Plan, but if services are not delivered then government is not effective.

"We have to look at our governance; are the ministers effective?" Geingob asked.

The Head of State emphasised that it is a milestone that ministers are signing performance agreements although they were politically elected.

"You are politically elected but then you come and sign to say we are committing ourselves to carry out these targets to deliver and be reviewed bureaucratically. Some could have said it is a kindergarten; are we back to school to be graded?" he stressed.

The performance agreements are part of government's bid to hold senior public servants accountable and to help restore the public's confidence.

Geingob noted that the signing of performance agreements is a modern approach.

"Some of our people don't understand this concept. We are a trailblazer in Africa," he said.

The performance agreements will assist government to ensure ministerial activities are aligned with policy objectives and that there are clear targets to facilitate the monitoring and evaluation of progress.

The ministers who signed their performance agreements are deputy prime minister and minister of international relations and cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah; minister of mines and energy Obeth Kandjoze; minister of higher education Itah Kandjii-Murangi; minister of fisheries Bernard Esau; and minister of safety and security Charles Namoloh; minister of land reform Utoni Nujoma; and minister of sports Jerry Ekandjo.

Others are: minister of agriculture John Mutorwa; minister of information Tjekero Tweya; minister of works and transport Alpheus !Naruseb; minister of justice Albert Kawana; minister of trade Immanuel Ngatjizeko and attorney-general Sakeus Shangala.

Secretary to Cabinet, George Simataa explained that ministers who have not signed their performance agreements are out of town on official duty.

