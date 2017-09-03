Photo: The Namibian

Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Tjekero Tweya (file photo).

No one should disturb the equilibrium of peace and stability that has characterised the country for the past 27 years, minister of information and communication technology, Tjekero Tweya has said.

Reacting to recent media reports on an international enquiry into the Lubango Dungeons, Tweya said in a statement issued Friday, the reports were renewed efforts to re-open the matter of the alleged atrocities committed in exile during Namibia's national liberation struggle.

He emphasised that Swapo had extending a hand of peace and would strive for reconciliation.

"Swapo considered healing wounds of the past as a top priority and sought understanding, tolerance, co-operation and unity within all sections of Namibian society," he said.

He acknowledged that in any war, innocent people are inevitably caught in crossfire and thus the nation had been wounded.

However, those wounds had started to heal through the policy of national reconciliation.

"By not opening the healing wounds, we have made it possible for Namibians to hold hands, to mould and to unite this scarred nation into one Namibia," he said.

President Hage Geingob, speaking at the commemoration of Heroes' Day on 26 August, categorically rejected reopening the Swapo dungeons' inquiry, as government was not convinced this was in favour of the country.

He said the wounds of the struggle would never go away, however Namibians had learnt to live with one another, regardless of the roles played during the struggle.

"The policy of national reconciliation is there for a reason and trying to selectively open that painful chapter will open the floodgates of anger.

"The individualistic pursuits of a few should never be allowed to undermine the peace that Namibians have enjoyed since independence," Geingob said.

- Nampa