Private Samuel Ernest, who is recuperating from an injury at the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital, Maiduguri, says he go back to the frontline to continue the fight against the terrorists.

"After my treatment, if I am fit enough, I will go back to the bush -- frontline, in order to continue the operation against the Boko Haram terrorists.

"I am feeling better now, I can now use crochets and put my feet down," Ernest told newsmen at a get-together organised for wounded soldiers to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

He said he was proud of Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai and the army high command that identified with the injured during the occasion.

"I feel happy celebrating the Sallah, the chief of army staff came to the hospital to see how we are faring and how we are being taken care of," Ernest, who sustained injury six months ago said.

Similarly, Private Titus Okon, who is also recuperating from injury on one of his laps after he was shot by the terrorists on May 21, expressed gratitude to God that he was getting better.

"I am strong enough, I am very grateful to the chief of army staff who is here to celebrate with us," he said.

Newsmen report that the soldiers later took to the dancing floor to celebrate the occasion.

This was after the representative of the chief of army staff, Maj.-Gen. David Ahmadu, Chief of Training and Operations, assured them that the army was committed to their welfare.

At Mafa, Staff Sgt. Saleh Jerico of the 112 Task Force Battalion, expressed gratitude to God that there were fewer threats to troops now than in previous years.

"Compared to two or three years ago, nobody could come here. We give glory to God for his intervention.

"Peace is being restored to Borno and entire North East. Our earnest prayer is that God should sustain the peace.

"It is great for us -- the troops -- to witness the 2017 Sallah celebration," Jerico said after he took part in a lunch organised by the chief of army staff for troops.

Also, Lance Cpl. Adamu Ali of the same battalion noted that Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Mafa in 2017 was better than 2016 in terms of security and peace.

"In 2016, here in Mafa, we were being ambushed by the terrorists, but there is nothing as such this year, we thank God for that.

"I wish my family happy Sallah. As they celebrate at home, we are also celebrating here in the frontline in Mafa.

"It is not my will to stay away from them, it is the nature of the job," Ali said and expressed readiness to continue with the ongoing clearance operation.

NAN