The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie, Saturday, described the presidents led administration as a responsible government that meets communities at their various point of needs.

Lauretta made this known in one of her tweets on Enugu/Onitsha expressway; a dual carriage road that was under rehabilitation in 2016. She cited 'Nigeria Tribune' in a report tagged 'Excitement as motorists ply Onitsha/ Enugu Expressway,' where Buhari was said to have been fulfilling his campaign promises bit by bit to the South-east.

In the words of the spokesperson of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), Enugu State chapter, Eze Chibueze "President Buhari is now putting it in practical terms. It is no longer promises alone.

"What you have seen in that road so far is in line with statement made by Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige, at the town hall meeting in Enugu where he promised Archbishop Chukwuma of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of Anglican Church that he would have a smooth ride to his hometown, Asaba for Christmas," Eze said.

However, based on this laudable achievement and other promises of 'change' fulfilled and unfulfilled, Lauretta said, "Muhammadu Buhari's, is a responsible government that meets communities at the point of their needs. It has been on your case since 2016."