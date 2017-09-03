The Harambee Stars squad made up of only local-based players will this afternoon wrap up their international business with a friendly match against their Moroccan counterparts in Rabat.

The team, which is largely seen as the potential side that will represent the country in the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) in January, had previously been scheduled to play Togo in Morocco, but the Togolese officials cancelled those plans on grounds that they had been promised the first team.

The first team was however unavailable, as they were engaging Mozambique in yet another friendly match which ended 1-1 at the Zimpeto Stadium in Maputo on Saturday evening.

Eric Johanna scored the equaliser five minutes before the final whistle to cancel out an earlier goal scored by Bidvest Wits striker Dominguez Pelembe in the 59th minute.

Monday's match against the Atlas Lions will be the national team's second friendly engagement in the last five days, following their 1-1 draw against Mauritania in Morocco.

"We have played one match already and on Monday we play yet another game, against a team that has also qualified for Chan so this will be good preparations," said Frank Ouna, who is in charge of the team in Morocco.

"We are focusing more on getting our combinations right, as opposed to winning the game. The main aim of the match is to help us know where we are in terms of preparations, to identify our weaknesses so that we can rectify them before the next tournament."

In the match against Mauritania, Kariobangi Sharks striker Masoud Juma gave the Kenyans the lead in the 58th minute before Khassa Camara levelled matters from the spot with seven minutes to go.

Juma is expected to start once more for Stars alongside Nakumatt striker Kepha Aswani.

Meanwhile, the Kenya U20 women's team arrived back in the country on Saturday morning after a week-long tour of Jordan.

The Harambee Starlets youth team beat their Jordanian counterparts by 2-0 and 2-1 score lines in the two games played last week, and have now proceeded straight to camp to prepare for their 2018 Fifa World Cup U20 qualifier against Ethiopia scheduled for September 15.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers:

Bonface Oluoch (Gor Mahia) Faruk Shikhalo (Posta Rangers)

Defenders:

Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Wesley Onguso (Sofapaka), Dennis Sikhayi (AFC Leopards), Pascal Ogweno (Kariobangi Sharks), Joseph Okumu (un-attached), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia), Titus Achesa (Posta Rangers), Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers), Collins Shivachi (Tusker)

Midfielders:

Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Clinton Kisiavuki (Nakumatt), Jackson Macharia (Tusker)

Strikers:

Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), Masud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), Boniface Omondi (Gor Mahia), James Mazembe (Kakamega High school), Nicholas Kipkurui (Zoo Kericho), Joseph Irungu (Wazito), Pistone Vunyoli (Wazito)