Photo: Premium Times

A popular Nigerian actor, Kasimu Yero, is dead.

He died on Sunday afternoon at his home in Marafan estate, Kaduna.

Confirming the death to PREMIUM TIMES, a family member, Yakubu Aliyu said the deceased will be buried in Kaduna this evening.

"Late Kasimu Yero will be buried after the Asr prayer in Maiduguri Road Kaduna," he said.

Kasimu Yero will be remembered for his iconic role in the NTA TV series, "Magana Jarice" meaning 'Wisdom is an asset.'