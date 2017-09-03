Botswana: Missing Child Found Dead

Molepolole — A five-year-old Lekgwapheng child who went missing on August 29 was found dead in an open well at Dithejwane area after a three-day intensive search by Molepolole police.

Oarabile Lekgoanyana's lifeless body, according to Botswana Police' Assistant Commissioner Mr Omphemetse Mashiqa was retrieved from the well on Friday by scuba divers.

Mr Mashiqa explained that scuba divers were engaged after a number of attempts among them sniffer dogs and the police helicopter failed to yield results.

Oarabile went missing Tuesday around Dithejwane hills while in search of fire wood with his father, Oshima Kelekgethetse.

The incident was allegedly reported on the night of the said day.

Two days later, some community members accused a Lekgwapheng resident of being responsible for the missing child, which resulted in some unrest.

His house and car as well as the official vehicle for the Kweneng District Commissioner, Dr Themba Mmusi were left with damages which resulted from stoning, an incident that lasted for about 20 minutes.

The stoning was stopped by police intervention, who used tear gas on the rioters.

As a result, the district commissioner and 14 police officers were sent to Scottish Livingstone Hospital in Molepolole, where they were treated and released the same day for injuries.

Mr Mashiqa said five of the suspected individuals among them sangomas, were arraigned before Molepolole Senior Magistrate Ms Lindiwe Makgoro on Friday, each charged with a single count of inciting violence.

They are expected to appear again for mention September 12.

A similar mob incident erupted in Molepolole sometime in January 2016 where members of the community caused mayhem in some pockets of the village in what the police linked to an earlier court appearance of five men suspected to have ritually killed one Nthabiseng Motlogelwa in October at Mpadithate Lands near Mogonono settlement.

At least five people were arrested following an uprising that resulted in the damage to Highgate Shopping Complex and Motse Bar. BOPA

