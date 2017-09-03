Nigeria: 'Poverty Not Excuse for Committing Crimes'

Rev. Emmanuel Adeniyi of the Banner of Christ Church, Adegbayi, Ibadan, says poor living standard arising from poverty, should not be an excuse for anybody to commit crime or sin against God.

He gave the warning in his sermon on Sunday in Ibadan and expressed concern over increase in the crime rate across the country, especially among people that claimed to be Christians.

"It is disheartening when you read newspapers or listen to radio and heard Christian names arrested for involving in criminal activities.

"Some of them would say hunger or lack of money made them to steal, involve in one crime or the other.

"Such excuse can never be tenable before God, there is no waiver to the ten commandments of God and whoever that steals, fornicates or involves in any criminality is of Satan," he stated.

The cleric called on Christians to uphold the tenets of Christianity, shun evil deeds, love one another and seek the kingdom of God.

He charged Christians to be hard working in their respective places of work and urged jobless ones to engage in meaningful ventures.

Adeniyi further admonished Christians to beware of fake prophets, saying the agents of Satan were everywhere to deceive people.

NAN