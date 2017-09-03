RESIDENT DOCTORS TO BEGIN STRIKE

The National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, has debunked the claims that association has suspended its plans to go on strike.

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, had said the doctors suspended the strike after a meeting between officials of the NARD, the minister and officials of the ministry of health.

However, the Osogbo chairman of NARD, Folarin Olarewaju, said rather, the association will hold an emergency executive committee meeting on Sunday, where a decision will be made.

LG EMBARKS ON FUMIGATION TO COMBAT MOSQUITO

Gumel Local Government Council of Jigawa has resolved to carry out fumigation to rid the area of mosquitos as part of malaria control.

The Information Officer of the council, Sulaiman Usman, explained that the fumigation would be conducted in residential areas, markets, schools and strategic locations, to rid communities of mosquito breeding spots.

He added that the exercise was poised to control malaria and enhance good healthcare delivery at the grassroots by destroying the mosquito lava and to reduce the spread of malaria in the council.

BAUCHI TO ESTABLISH BLOOD BANK

The Bauchi State government has concluded plans to establish functional blood banks in all the 27 general hospitals in the state.

Abdul'Aziz Manga, Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Hospitals Management Boards, said the plan was to reduce the death of mothers and newborns resulting from lack of blood in hospitals.

The plan is to have a functional and standardised blood bank in the general hospitals, including some of the health facilities at the primary health care level and also encourage relations of beneficiaries to donated as a means of steady supplies.

KOGI NMA REJECTS 50 PERCENT SALARY

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Kogi State chapter, rejected the payment of 50 per cent salary to her members by the state government.

The NMA state chairman, Godwin Tijani, expressed displeasure with the payment of half salary to her members and therefore outrightly rejected it.

Mr. Tijani, while pleading with his members to stay claim while the issue is resolved with the government, said NMA was not invited to the meeting held between the state government and labour leaders where it was purportedly agreed that 50 per cent would be paid to workers.

DOCTOR'S FIGHTING IN THEATRE CAUSE BABY'S LIFE

A hospital worker leaked a startling video recorded from inside an operation theatre of a hospital in India where doctors carrying out a C-section were fighting.

The video recorded by one of the staff at the Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur district showed the doctors engaged in a verbal brawl as a patient undergoing emergency C-section lay sedated between them.

The newborn reportedly died because of the negligence of the doctors. By the time the baby was delivered, it did not survive long before it finally died as the fight lasted 30 minutes.

MORE NIGERIANS LIKELY TO GO BLIND

More Nigerians are likely to go blind if the federal government does not increase its funding of the health sector, a group of ophthalmologists has said.

The group also said that the rising cases of eye diseases such as cataract and glaucoma have impacted negatively on the individual's economy, the family and the society at large.

The president of the group, Sebastian Nwosu, during the 42nd Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Society held in Kaduna State blamed the rate of blindness in Nigeria on the lack of adequate funding by government and inadequate manpower in the health sector.

SEVEN MILLION NIGERIANS SUFFER STRESS, DEPRESSION

Seven million Nigerians are currently suffering from stress and depression, says medical experts.

Olabode Shabi, Chairman of the Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria, (SFPN) Ekiti Zone, said depression was a common mental health problem that affects 29 million persons in Africa, out of an estimated 322 million people currently affected worldwide.

He identified major causes of stress as work related, such as ambiguity in the job schedule of workers, career development pressure, poor working environment, lack of job security, fear of redundancy and early retirement.

75 PERCENT OF WATER, SANITATION FACILITIES IN NORTH-EAST DESTROYED

The Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east destroyed no less than 75 per cent of the water and sanitation infrastructure in the geo-political zone, the UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, said.

Sanjay Wijesekera, UNICEF's Global Chief of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, stated this at the commencement of the World Water Week. He also said that 3.6 million people lacked water in the area.

MENSTRUATION IS A HUMAN RIGHT ISSUE

Some stakeholders in the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector called on all tiers of government to design policies to promote Menstrual Hygiene Management, MHM.

They asserted that the promotion of MHM is a 'human right issue and an effective planning and programmes to promote MHM will go a long way to improve lives of women and girls in the country.

Moustapha Niang, a Water Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH, specialist with UNICEF, said erasing the myths and misconceptions about menstruation will promote better outcomes for an inclusive society for women and girls.