Museveni expresses concern over the mushrooming authorities, agencies

A letter addressed by president Museveni to the National Planning Authority, Ministers of Finance, Public Service and Presidency made rounds on social media throughout the week. Dated July 17, Museveni was complaining about the many unusable offices and asked these heads to provide cabinet with a solution by December.

The president said he got concerned when he landed on a report addressed to the Prime Minister raising the same concerns about the rapid growth of agencies and authorities. He said government is making a mistake in continuously funding different departments dealing in the same issues.

"How much government is spending on bodies such as UNRA, NIRA, UWA, UIA, NITA, KCCA among others? I want the figures," he stressed.

However, Museveni's concerns come at a time when critics especially those in the opposition are complaining about creation of numerous districts for political reasons and giving people jobs based on their political loyalty.