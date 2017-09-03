Uganda: Cabinet Issues Tough Rules On Travels

Photo: Daily Monitor

President Museveni (Left) chats with members of his current Cabinet (file photo).

The number of civil servants frequently and unnecessarily going abroad might reduce after an Aug 25 resolution by the cabinet setting tough guidelines for anyone to travel, a move intended to cut down on public expenditure and also reduce the prime minister's work load.

Under the new guidelines, the prime minister will clear for travel only ministers, permanent secretaries, head of Public Service and chief administrative officers whereas those below the rank of permanent secretary will be cleared by their line ministers.

In a statement, Information Minister Frank Tumwebaze said with this ministers will take full charge of what happens in their ministries and will determine if someone really needs to travel a thing they hope will cut down on the cost of travel.