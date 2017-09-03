3 September 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Cabinet Issues Tough Rules On Travels

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
President Museveni (Left) chats with members of his current Cabinet (file photo).

The number of civil servants frequently and unnecessarily going abroad might reduce after an Aug 25 resolution by the cabinet setting tough guidelines for anyone to travel, a move intended to cut down on public expenditure and also reduce the prime minister's work load.

Under the new guidelines, the prime minister will clear for travel only ministers, permanent secretaries, head of Public Service and chief administrative officers whereas those below the rank of permanent secretary will be cleared by their line ministers.

In a statement, Information Minister Frank Tumwebaze said with this ministers will take full charge of what happens in their ministries and will determine if someone really needs to travel a thing they hope will cut down on the cost of travel.

Uganda

New Details Emerge On Entebbe, Nansana Killings

The puzzle around the killing in macabre circumstances of at least 19 women around Entebbe and Nansana areas of Wakiso… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.