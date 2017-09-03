Nigeria: Riot in Osogbo After Police Shoot Resident Dead

A clash between protesters and the police truncated the relative peace of Osogbo, capital of Osun State, on Sunday following the alleged shooting of one Segun Emir by a police officer.

Residents said a policeman shot Segun on his chest during a hot argument at Gbeja area of the capital.

Segun was said to have been rushed to a private hospital, but he was rejected, and died later as he was being taken to the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital.

The situation immediately ignited a protest from youth who made their way to the Oja-Oba police station and made an attempt to torch it, but were prevented by armed police officers.

They also prevented free movement of vehicles and caused panic among residents within the city.

The Police Public Relation Officer in the State, Folasade Odoro, in her response, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Fimihan Adeoye, had ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter.

She explained that the shooting occurred when thugs attacked a police patrol team on their way to respond to a distress call that thugs were harassing innocent citizens.

"We received a distress call that over 50 thugs were harassing innocent people at Aloyunkewu, Imole n fe Alaafia street, Lion Junction, Ori Eeru, Oke Allahu all at Oke Baale area in Osogbo and that peoples' lives were in danger," Ms. Odoro said.

"Policemen were deployed to the scene swiftly to rescue people and when the police patrol team got there, the thugs attacked the policemen with dangerous weapons.

"The Commissioner of Police in the state, Fimihan Adeoye, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter."

It was however gathered that the police officer who fired the deadly shot, whose name was yet to be made public, had been detained by the police authorities for investigations.

The remains of Segun has since been deposited in a mortuary.