3 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Paedophile Teachers Turning Girl Learners Into Sex Slaves' - ANCWL

The teachers accused of having sexual relationships with pupils at a high school in Kuruman committed "insensitive, barbaric, unprofessional and disgusting acts," the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) said on Sunday.

The three teachers allegedly used money and their positions of authority to coerce pupils, turning them into "their sex slaves," ANCWL secretary Meokgo Matuba said in a statement.

"Educators who... exploit the economic status of learners, turning them into their sex objects must be removed from this noble profession," Matuba said.

Matuba called on criminal charges to be pressed against the accused.

The women's league reiterated earlier reports that 30 pupils have been impregnated at the school.

However, the Northern Cape education department told News24 that it was only aware of 16 learners who had been impregnated over a three year period at the school.

Departmental spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said preliminary investigations implicated three educators, who were subsequently placed on "precautionary" suspension.

The DA in Northern Cape has also expressed its outrage on the "crisis at the school".

"Allegations that educators have impregnated these girls, and have offered the girls money, must be investigated swiftly by both the South African Police Services (SAPS) and the provincial department of education," spokesperson Safiyia Stanfley said in a statement on Thursday.

On Friday, Northern Cape police spokesperson Olebogeng Tawana said that no case has been lodged against the three teachers.

It is a crime for an adult to have sexual relations with a minor.

News24 has opted not to publish the name of the school where the alleged incidents occurred to protect the identity of the minors involved.

