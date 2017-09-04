3 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gunmen Kill Police Officers, Steal Firearms

Photo: Laban Walloga/The Nation
Police officers inspect the scene of an attack at St Paul's ACK Church in Ukunda, Kwale County, where two police officers were shot dead by gunmen on September 3, 2017.
By Fadhili Fredrick

Two officers died after they were attacked by four gunmen at St Paul's ACK Church in Ukunda, Kwale County, on Sunday.

County commissioner Kutswa Olaka said the attackers made away with two rifles belonging to the officers.

He said the incident happened at around 10.30am.

"One officers died while receiving treatment at Diani Beach Hospital and the other succumbed to his injuries while he was being rushed to a Mombasa hospital," he said.

INFORMATION

Mr Olaka said security has been beefed up and police are looking for the assailants.

The county commissioner added that during the incident, 10 congregators suffered minor injuries.

He urged members of the public to volunteer information to the police to facilitate the arrest of the culprits.

Governor Salim Mvurya said it was an isolated case.

"The attack has in no way any relations with religious attacks," he said.

