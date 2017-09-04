Te famous 'Juju' musician, Adeyinka Adekunle, popularly called General Prince Adekunle is dead, a family source has told PREMIUM TIMES.

A cousin of the deceased, Femi Adekunle, confirmed that he died at at 74 after spending about three weeks at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta.

‎He was born on 22 October 1942.

The late Adekunle, who reigned in the 60's and 70's, trained other popular musicians such as Sir Shina Peters‎ and Segun Adewale.

"He died on Friday at Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta after illness. He was brought in from Lagos when his health deteriorated. The Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, has been where he received treatment," the cousin said.

He said the corpse of the late musician had been deposited in the mortuary.

The family is expected to meet on Tuesday for burial arrangement in Abeokuta, the hometown of the late musician.