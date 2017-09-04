Nigeria: How Super Eagles Ranked Against Lions

The Super Eagles played one of their best games in recent times against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Friday at the Uyo Stadium.

The resounding 4-0 win in their World Cup qualifier is one that the Super Eagles will savour for a long time especially when and if the Russia 2018 ticket is secured.

Goals from Odion Ighalo, John Obi Mikel, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho were enough to help the three-time African champions secure the biggest win ever over the Lions.

Here is how the players fared in the Cameroon game.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa

The FC Ifeanyi Ubah shot stopper did his confidence a world of good with a great showing. He did not display any nerves as he calmly collected his balls all through the game, keeping a clean sheet in the process. Score: 7

Shehu Abdullahi

While he started the game quite slowly, he grew into it as the game progressed. He looked far better in the second half, but will still need to improve if he is to stake a real claim to the position in the long term. Score: 6

Elderson Echiejile

Though he is one of the most experienced in the team, just like Shehu, he had a slow start but got better as Nigeria improved. The Turkey-based left back still gives cause for worries. Score: 6

Troost Ekong

The birthday boy again proved he has a synergy when paired along with Leon Balogun. He showed great composure to neutralize Vincent Aboubakar and the Cameroon attack. Score: 8

Leon Balogun

Balogun is living his name which means General in Yoruba. He is surely the Super Eagles' dean of defence. He marshalled the defence so well, and made key and timely interceptions. He is arguably Nigeria's best defender at the moment. Score: 8

Ogenyi Onazi

He looked not too comfortable for a major part of the game, but his combativeness in the middle of the pack was effective. He provided the assist for Iheanacho's goal. A decent shift overall. Score: 6

Wilfred Ndidi

The better of the two holding midfielders. Made impressive forays into the attack, and won tackles neatly. He is fast growing into an important player for the team. Score: 7

John Obi Mikel

Captain fantastic! He showed what the Super Eagles missed in his absence against South Africa. On his return to the team, he contributed an assist and a goal. Talk about leading by example. Score: 8

Victor Moses

Man of the match. He was so effective against the Cameroonians so much that they looked so scared to get close to him. Capped it with a beautiful goal. And he almost got a second before he was replaced. Score: 9

Moses Simon

A much-improved performance by the winger, and showed great maturity on the ball unlike in previous games. Score: 7

Odion Ighalo

He announced his return to the Super Eagles masterfully with a great goal . Much maligned for failing to deliver the goods for the national team, the 28-year-old showed his worth with a well taken goal in the big win. Score: 7

SUBS

Kelechi Ihenacho

The Leicester City forward put up another goal scoring performance enough to give him a 7.

Mikel Agu

Not much was seen of him but in a game where all the players came to the party he gets a 6.