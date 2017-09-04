3 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: A Day After Kano Violence, Emir Sanusi Asks Politicians to Caution Followers

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has called on political leaders to caution their followers against violence.

The emir's call comes a day after violence occurred between the supporters of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and those of his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the violence which led to injuries to dozens of people many of whom were reportedly hospitalised.

Mr. Sanusi made the call on Sunday during the traditional 'Hawan Nasarawa' at the Government House in Kano. ‎‎

"I am calling on political leaders to caution their followers against‎ political violence and thuggery," he said.

He also urged government to create ‎employment for youth in the country in order to reduce the economic hardship being faced in the country.

"If the youth are employed or empowered, the level of hardship faced by many families will reduce," he said.

‎‎The monarch also called on the federal government to revive agriculture in order to attain self-sufficiency in food production. ‎

He prayed for peace, tranquillity and unity in the country and the safe return of Nigerian pilgrims from the Holy land.

‎Earlier, Governor Ganduje had said that the state government had completed two hospitals with 500 beds.

"We completed two hospitals with 500 beds ‎and we provided them with state of the art equipment," he said. ‎

He said President Muhammadu Buhari ‎had recorded impressive success in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges in the country.

Mr. Ganduje restated his commitment to protection of lives and property of residents in the state.

He also said that the state government had distributed 30 vehicles to security agencies in the state.

"We will continue to assist security agencies as part of the government's commitment toward ensuring sustainable peace and security in the state," he said.

Nigeria

Cholera Outbreak Kills 7 IDPs in Borno

Seven internally displaced persons (IDPs) were yesterday confirmed dead as a result of a cholera outbreak at some IDP… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.