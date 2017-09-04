Nigeria: El-Rufai Pays Tribute to Late Veteran Actor Kasimu Yero

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has described the late veteran actor, Kasimu Yero, as a shining star and a colossus of the creative industry.

The governor said that the veteran actor, who died at 70 on Sunday afternoon, will be missed.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, Mr. El- Rufai who was one of early comers at the late veteran's house, described him as a role model to many Nigerians.

"Yero, a household name who is fondly remembered for his brilliant role as Uncle Gaga in the 1980s situational comedy 'Cock Crow At Down', and as a lead character in Abubakar Imam's 'Magana Jari Ce', died on Sunday in Kaduna, aged 70.

"Alhaji Kasimu Yero was a shining star whose talent brought him national acclaim for his contribution to culture. He was at the forefront of drama in northern Nigeria, using the then new medium of television to project culture and tradition.

"He was a talented artist, who also mentored several artists who are now household names in their own right. He devoted his talents to nation building, preaching unity across religion, ethnic and regional lines.

"We are proud of his contributions to culture and national unity. On behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna State, I hereby extend our condolences to his immediate family, Zazzau Emirate and the entire creative industry in which he so distinguished himself.

"May Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the loss."

Although Yero was born in Zaria, he moved to Kaduna when he became of school-age to live with his grandfather, Mohammed Sambo, who held the traditional title of Magajin Garin Kaduna

Also on the governor's entourage were some of the members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly including the majority whip, Yusuf Zailani, who is also an in-law to late Yero.