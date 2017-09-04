Nigeria League Title Race Goes to the Wire

The winner of the Nigeria Professional Football League for the 2016/17 season will only be decided on the final day of action following results from the penultimate games of the season played on Sunday.

Plateau United who are still the table toppers going into final day of action were beaten 1-0 on Sunday by Wikki Tourists. That means the Jos-based team stay on 63 points after 37 games.

Plateau United are now condemned to win their last fixture for the season which is a home game against Enugu Rangers to be assured of winning a historic league title. Should they lose, then they will have to await the results from other matches.

On their part, surprise package for the season, MFM FC, ensured that the league title race is going to the wire following their 2-0 win over Nasarawa United on Sunday at the Agege Stadium in Lagos on Sunday.

MFM FC now have 62 points from 37 games and will be away to El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri on the final day of action.

A victory in that game may not be enough for the Olukoya Boys to win the league but one waits to see how the league will climax next weekend.

In other games, the battle to escape relegation is also going to the wire as only two teams, Gombe United and Remo Stars, have already dropped down to the Nigeria National League, NNL.

As many as seven teams are still living dangerously and could be relegated on the final day of action.

The troubled teams include reigning Champions, Enugu Rangers, who could only force out a 1-1 draw against Enyimba on Sunday.

ABS FC and Shooting Stars who both secured slim home wins over Abia Warriors and Akwa United are far from safe from the drop.

Also, the big wins by Sunshine Stars and Katsina United over FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Remo Stars only puts them in good stead as they will have to do more on the final day of action to actually beat the drop.

Match Day 37 results

MFM FC 2-0 Nasarawa United

ABS FC 1-1 Abia Warriors

Sunshine Stars 4-0 Ifeanyi

Wikki Tourist 1-0 Plateau United

Shooting Stars 1-0 Akwa United

Rivers United FC 3-0 Gombe United

Kano Pillars 2-0 El Kanemi Warriors

Katsina United 3-0 Remo Stars

Lobi Stars 1-0 Niger Tornadoes

Enugu Rangers 1-1 Enyimba