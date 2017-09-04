Zimbabwe: Ammara Brown Scoops Two Awards At Joint ZIFF and IiFF Festival

Actress and singer Ammara Brown scooped two Awards at the just ended joint Intentional Images Film Festival (IiFF) and Zimbabwe International Film Festival (ZIFF).

IiFF is run by Tsitsi Dangarembwa and ZIFF by Nigel Munyati.

The festival ran from the 26th of August to the 2nd of September and the Award ceremony was graced by Zimbabwean actress Chiedza Mhende who is based in South Africa and acting in the Generation The Legacy soap.

Ammara went home with Best Zimbabwean Actress and Best Depiction of a woman in Muzita rababa, The Fall of Esau.

Tanzanian T- Junction feature film was voted the Best African Feature.

Other locals who went home smiling are the Best Zimbabwean Feature, (Mind Games), Best Zimbabwean Short, (Chipo Nechipopai), the Best Zimbabwean Documentary, (Battle of Mavhonde), and the Best Director, Tatenda Mbudzi.

On the Hi-5 category winners are 1st winner, Derby Bheta - Things We Do For Love, 2nd runner up Sydney Tarevashe - A Thousand Men and 3rd runner up winner, Thabiso Phiri's A Tale of Old Lovers. On the Safirio Madzikatire Awards category, Pelagia Viaji (Actress), Priscilla Sithole (Filmmaker), Peter Kampira (Actor) and Edward Chikomba (Cameraman).

Capri winner For Iiff and Zifft Joint Festival 2017 is Angela Mutizira- (Mufakose), Deep Freezer winner, Lizziness Chitandale, (Mufakose) Upright Fridge winner and Walter Gwangwadze (Westgate) Microwave winner.

ZIFF director Nigel Munyati said the collaborated festival was been a success and hopes that next year it will be much bigger and better.

IiFF and ZIFF have been holding different festivals and running parallel programmes for a multitude of reasons but this year decided to bury the hatchet and work together.

The other winners at this year's ZIFF and IiFF joint festival are Best African Short, Sicela Amanzi, Best African Documentary (Kayayo), Best International Short, (Smoked), Best International Documentary, (Spoon), Best International Feature, (Lee Sua) and Best Zimbabwean Actor (Kevin Hansen).