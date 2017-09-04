Nigeria: Cholera Outbreak Kills 7 IDPs in Borno

Maiduguri — Seven internally displaced persons (IDPs) were yesterday confirmed dead as a result of a cholera outbreak at some IDP camps in Borno State.

This came just three weeks after about 100 others were discharged from Muna and Dala Lawanti Cholera treatment centres.

The Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in Maiduguri said the Cholera outbreak was due to downpours in the last three days that caused flood at the affected IDP camps.

The Commissioner of Health in the state, Dr. Haruna Mshelia said measures had been taken to contain it from further spread.

"I cannot tell you the death toll, as I continue to visit all camps in Maiduguri and ensure that the epidemic does not further spread to claim more lives," he said.

One of the rescue workers at Muna Garage IDP camp told newsmen that for only yesterday, they had admitted over 50 patients.

"We have holistic measures to address this cholera outbreak urgently although people are dying day by day. More than 100 people are affected so far, and 51 people were admitted yesterday. In the last 24 hours, we have received over 50 patients at MSF's Cholera treatment Unit at Dala. Total patients admitted from the start of the outbreak till now is over 200 with 100 discharges and seven dead," the recue worker who spoke in confidence, said.

The Medical Director of the Medecins Sans Frontieres, Anna Cillers, also told newsmen in Maiduguri measures had been put in place to prevent further spread of cholera across the metropolis and IDP camps.