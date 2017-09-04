2 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ini Edo Finds Love Again

By Funsho Akinwale

If the gist making the rounds is anything to go by, then one of Nigeria's most famous thespians, Ini Edo, seems to have found love again.

A reliable source close to the gorgeous and talented Nollywood super star confirmed that the Akwa Ibom State-born stylish actress is currently luxuriating in the euphoria of love again, some years after she parted ways with his former United States-based hubby, Philip Ehiagwina.

We heard Ini has found a new love. Who is this lucky man? Or should we say, who is the man that has swept the very lucky Ini off her feet? Only time will tell.

