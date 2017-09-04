If the gist making the rounds is anything to go by, then one of Nigeria's most famous thespians, Ini Edo, seems to have found love again.

A reliable source close to the gorgeous and talented Nollywood super star confirmed that the Akwa Ibom State-born stylish actress is currently luxuriating in the euphoria of love again, some years after she parted ways with his former United States-based hubby, Philip Ehiagwina.

We heard Ini has found a new love. Who is this lucky man? Or should we say, who is the man that has swept the very lucky Ini off her feet? Only time will tell.