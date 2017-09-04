Nigeria: Flood - PDP Calls for Proactive Measures

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on state and federal governments to be more proactive to curtail flood disaster in the country.

A statement by the party's Head, Publicity Division Administration, Chinwe Nnorom, for the National Publicity Secretary, on Sunday in Abuja, said the party expressed its sympathy with government and people of Benue over recent devastating flood in the state.

She said that the party urged all agencies of government whose duty it was to provide emergency services to do so promptly to save lives.

She stated that "we call on both the state and Federal Government to be more proactive by taking adequate steps to put in place mechanisms that will curtail such level of disaster in other flood-prone areas across the country.

"We pray for the souls of all those that lost their lives to rest in perfect peace and condole with affected families to bear this irreparable loss."

Flood ravaged communities in Benue last week, where villages, farmlands and food storage facilities were washed away and many displaced.

Two camps have already been opened in Makurdi to ensure that the displaced persons have shelter and receive assistance as chairmen of the 23 local government areas were directed to use some primary schools as designated camps for affected victims in their areas.

President Muhammadu Buhari had immediately directed the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to provide relief materials to support persons affected by the flood.

The flood submerged two major bridges on River Guma at Tor Kpande, and Mande Ortom.

Some 11 bridges and culverts were submerged, while the worst hit communities included Tse-Adorogo, Tse-Igba, Tse-Akor, Tse-Terzar, Tse-Abi, Tor Kpande and some villages on the stretch between Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi and Gbajimba, the local government council headquarters.

(NAN)