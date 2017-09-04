Kenya: 10 Police Officers Admitted to Hospital With Cholera

Nairobi — Ten police officers have been admitted to Sinai Hospital in Rongai, Kajiado County with cholera, Nairobi County Health Executive Bernard Muia confirmed.

Muia, however, said that further tests were being done to shed more light on the cases.

"I'm advised that there are 10 positive cholera cases. They were confirmed by a process called rapid diagnostics tests but we are waiting for confirmatory tests," he said.

The police officers were being housed at the Multimedia University when they fell ill.

It's not yet clear what they were doing at the facility.

"We already sent people there to investigate the cause of this condition. We are investigating to find out whether they ate in that facility or they ate out. I cannot tell more than that. I'm advised that maybe they were housed there," Muia clarified.

The county health department has also deployed teams to the ground to find out more information about the confirmed cholera cases.

"Disease surveillance teams, public health officers and health promotion officers are on the ground trying to find out what happened," he confirmed.

Sinai hospital is situated in Kajiado, approximately one kilometre from Multimedia University where the cases were reported but the university is in Nairobi County.

"Since it broke out on our side, that's why we are taking the lead," he said.