Kenya: Two Police Officers Killed in Attack at ACK Church in Ukunda

Nairobi — Two police officers were Sunday morning killed in an attack at the ACK church in Ukunda, Kwale County, Coast regional police boss Larry Kieng has said.

"We had an attack at the church where two officers were killed and their rifles were stolen by gunmen. Our officers have launched investigations to establish the motive of the gunmen," said Kieng.

Kieng said the attackers were riding on a motorbike and he is not ruling out terrorism.

The two officers were manning the church compound before they were attacked by the unknown assailant on Sunday morning around 10am.

"We cannot rule out terrorism, the attack is not normal robbery. Their intention was to steal the guns to plan other attacks," said Kieng.