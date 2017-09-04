South Africa: Bell Pottinger Scalped - CEO Resigns Ahead of Disciplinary Findings

Photo: allafrica.com

Top: Title image of former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State Capture report. Bottom-left: Atul Gupta. Bottom-right: Bell Pottinger statement on ceasing work with the Gupta-owned Oakbay company.

analysis

The PR work undertaken by firm Bell Pottinger for the Guptas in South Africa has claimed another scalp. On Sunday news broke that CEO James Henderson has resigned - ahead of a week expected to bring the results of an independent review into Bell Pottinger's conduct, as well as the results of a disciplinary inquiry undertaken by the PR industry's trade body. The Gupta account may have seemed lucrative at the time, but it's turning out to be extremely costly for one of the best-known PR firms in the world. By REBECCA DAVIS.

"There were warning signs we should have taken heed of and for that reason I've resigned," Bell Pottinger CEO James Henderson told The Telegraph on Sunday.

Henderson's resignation comes after a fraught few months for the British PR firm as a direct result of the work it did to raise the profile of the Gupta family and its associates in South Africa.

Henderson is the fifth Bell Pottinger employee thus far to leave the company, with four other workers dismissed or suspended in July.

The CEO's position is different, however, in that he maintains association with the firm for the time being via his shareholdings. Henderson owns...