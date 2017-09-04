4 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Bell Pottinger Scalped - CEO Resigns Ahead of Disciplinary Findings

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Top: Title image of former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State Capture report. Bottom-left: Atul Gupta. Bottom-right: Bell Pottinger statement on ceasing work with the Gupta-owned Oakbay company.
analysis

The PR work undertaken by firm Bell Pottinger for the Guptas in South Africa has claimed another scalp. On Sunday news broke that CEO James Henderson has resigned - ahead of a week expected to bring the results of an independent review into Bell Pottinger's conduct, as well as the results of a disciplinary inquiry undertaken by the PR industry's trade body. The Gupta account may have seemed lucrative at the time, but it's turning out to be extremely costly for one of the best-known PR firms in the world. By REBECCA DAVIS.

"There were warning signs we should have taken heed of and for that reason I've resigned," Bell Pottinger CEO James Henderson told The Telegraph on Sunday.

Henderson's resignation comes after a fraught few months for the British PR firm as a direct result of the work it did to raise the profile of the Gupta family and its associates in South Africa.

Henderson is the fifth Bell Pottinger employee thus far to leave the company, with four other workers dismissed or suspended in July.

The CEO's position is different, however, in that he maintains association with the firm for the time being via his shareholdings. Henderson owns...

South Africa

Mandela Forgot Why He Was in Jail - Mugabe

President Robert Mugabe says Nelson Mandela cherished his personal freedom over the economic freedom of his people,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.