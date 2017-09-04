analysis

It's smoke, mirrors and sex scandal time again as nominations for the ANC presidency got off to a false Spring Day start - and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has learnt how tough it is to run a campaign based on ethics and morality when you have a few smallanyana skeletons of your own in the cupboard. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

Personal attacks could be a sign that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign is doing fairly well. Right now, however, it's hard to say who's winning between him and former African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

There are many variables: There's the court case that could see the ANC's pro-Dlamini-Zuma leadership in KwaZulu-Natal dissolved, strengthening Ramaphosa's hand. There's the Eastern Cape elective conference at the end of the month, which could expose how much support Ramaphosa has in the second biggest ANC province.

And then there's the kingmaker, Mpumalanga Premier DD Mabuza, who is still behaving like one giant political tease.

The personal attacks appears to have been timed to coincide with what was supposed to have been the start of nominations on 1 September - although some weekend reports say this process has been put on hold until after the...