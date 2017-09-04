Kenya: 5 More Moi Girls Students Leave Hospital After Tragic Fire

Nairobi — Five of the 10 students who were admitted to hospital after suffering burns following a fire incident at Moi Girls' School, Nairobi have been discharged.

Nairobi Women's Hospital CEO Felix Wanjala says three more are expected to be released Monday morning.

However, two students, who were initially in critical condition, will remain in the hospital.

"The two students who will be left behind are now stable. One of them suffered 18 per cent burns while the other experienced 66 per cent burns. The latter is still in the ICU," Wanjala said during an update to the media.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Saturday said the fire broke out at 2amwith the cause still remaining unknown.

The incident took the lives of eight students and injured 16 others.

"We have been counseling students and parents and they seem to be taking it better than they initially were," Wanjala said.