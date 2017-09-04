3 September 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Visit Tourist Attractions, Tanzanians Told

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Tourists in Tanzania
By Sunday News Reporter

Tanzanians have been advised to cultivate a culture of visiting local tourism attractions instead of leaving the opportunities to foreigners only.

The advice was given yesterday by the Tanzania and Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) Public Relations Officer, Ms Regina Tarimo, during the arrival of tourist Rovos Rail at the Dar es Salaam Station. Ms Tarimo said the Rovos with 51 German tourists aboard started their trip in Cape Town, South Africa, two weeks ago.

"Our railway line is connected to Southern African countries, which is an opportunity for increased revenue as well as tourism attractions, Tanzanians should use the opportunity as well," she said Ms Tarimo underscored the need for all local concerned parties to join efforts to promote domestic tourism as the infrastructures are there for Tanzanians to enjoy.

On her part, Rovos Rail Operations Manager, ms Alicia Taljaard, said the tourists will visit a number of tourist attractions during their stay.

She said the tourists started their route in Cape Town and passed through Botswana, Zimbambwe, Zambia and finally Tanzania.

One of the passengers, Mr Hans-Dieter Steinbach said they will enjoy seeing a number of attractions available in the country especially the animals at the Selous Game Reserve.

Tanzania

Scholars Gather to Discuss How to Promote Kiswahili

With renewed calls to make Kiswahili the official language across East Africa, policy makers and scholars will be… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.