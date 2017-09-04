3 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: CAF Call Off CHAN Inspection to Kenya

Nairobi — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled its intended inspection visit that was scheduled to begin on Thursday ahead of the 2018 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) tournament, scheduled to be hosted in Kenya.

The move has been necessitated by the current political situation in the country, following a recent Supreme Court ruling that annulled President Uhuru Kenyatta's election victory in the just concluded Presidential elections.

"We have just been informed that in light of the recent happenings CAF will be sending its 2nd Vice president Mr. Constant Omari Selemani to assess the political and security situation of the country, before they can proceed with the inspection visit," Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa said.

"Consequently, the planned inspection visit that was scheduled for next week has been shelved, with CAF informing us that they will only announce a new date after the assessment of the political situation in the country," the FKF president added.

Omari who will be met by the FKF president at JKIA is expected to jet into the country on Sunday.

