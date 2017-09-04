Zimbabwe: 500 Women Acquire Business Skills

Five hundred Harare women graduated with certificates in business and computer skills after undergoing a three-month training programme.

The women, who are from Highfield, Glen Norah and Dzivarasekwa, graduated at Cyril Jennings Hall, popularly known as CJ in Highfield.

The graduation ceremony was hosted by Highlands Rotary Club in partnership with Rotary Club of Denver Mile High of United States. It was supported by a grant from the Rotary Foundation.

Harare City Council services manager Mrs Lizzie Muchena, who stood in on behalf of Harare mayor councillor Bernard Manyenyeni, urged women to use opportunities that economically emancipate them.

"This empowerment project that focuses on women in particular is important because it does not affirm our belief that women are only pillars of their homes and communities, but are often unnoticed economic partners of our communities.

"I urge women to take part in such courses and encourage them to continue improving on the skills that they acquired, and become significant entrepreneurs who are able to mentor other women," she said.

Mrs Muchena applauded the two Rotary Clubs for coming up with such an initiative. "For our communities to come out of the rut of impoverishment, we need partners that continue to give us fishing rods and not fish.

"We need partners that help us tap into the talents and potential of our communities at grassroot levels so that we make significant strides at improving all levels of our society," she said.

Highlands Rotaract Club president Mrs Nester Hatendi said the club will continue to support women in communities. The club donated computers used during the training to the city council.

"We will continue to emancipate women. These women now know how to operate and repair a computer, and how to run a business among other things. We have donated the computers to our partner, City of Harare," she said.

Since 2009, 7 000 women and youths in Harare suburbs have been trained through the grants. The programme started in Mufakose, Kambuzuma, Rugare, Budiriro, Crowborough North, Glen View and Kuwadzana.

Following an appeal made by Clr Manyenyeni in March last year, the latest training has been extended to communities in Highfield, Glen Norah and Dzivaresekwa.