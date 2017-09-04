With renewed calls to make Kiswahili the official language across East Africa, policy makers and scholars will be meeting in Zanzibar from Wednesday to strategise the promotion of the language.

"They will deliberate on how the development and use of Kiswahili can stimulate new ideas, solve problems and implement solutions to challenges of sustainable development," said the executive secretary of the East African Kiswahili Commission (EAKC), Prof Kenneth Simala.

"The conference," he added, "will discuss how the use of the language can deepen the East African Community (EAC) regional integration.

According to him, the Kiswahili international conference is premised in the logic that the post-2015 development agenda is bound to shape policies, programmes and prospects worldwide for the next 15 years.

"Each sustainable development goal and target provides an opportunity for Kiswahili to support communication," Prof Simala noted.

The goals and targets further present great avenues for Kiswahili to demonstrate shared values, while contributing to local, national and regional sustainable growth.

In recent years, the EAC through the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala), has been pushing for Kiswahili to be one of the official languages of the EAC besides English. A resolution was passed by the Eala during its session held in Arusha in August last year.

Under the EAC Treaty, English remains the official language, while Kiswahili has a lingua franca status.

It is both a national and official language of Tanzania and the national language in Kenya and of Rwanda.

Outside the two countries, it is spoken by 70 per cent and 50 per cent of the general public in Burundi and Rwanda respectively.

It is also widely spoken in several other countries in eastern, central and southern Africa. EACK, an EAC institution, which started two years ago to promote the language, maintains that Kiswahili should be promoted to fit in wider picture of EAC regional integration.