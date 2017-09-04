The Zimbabwe Republic Police has activated Interpol in its quest to locate three businesspeople who are wanted on allegations of externalising over $7,3 million to Botswana this year.

The investigation is part of stern efforts to deal with the current liquidity and cash crisis. The three are Delny Deanna Ashley Davies (41), Farid Shahadat (45) and Ryan Gregory Joseph (29). Sources close to the investigations confirmed the developments and said they were still looking for the three, whose whereabouts are still unknown.

It is suspected that the three could have fled the country to evade arrest. They are wanted for contravening Section 8(1) paragraph (b) of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act, Chapter 9:24.

It is alleged that during the period between January 14 to April 7, Davies, in her own personal capacity and through other couriers who are all Zimbabwean passport holders, crossed into Botswana with large amounts of cash and deposited a total of $5 819 106, R500 100, EUR39 500 into her three foreign accounts.

During the period between February 23 and April 11 this year, Shahadat, who is the director of a gold mining and milling company, Yakuts Marketing (Pvt) Ltd in Bulawayo, with the help of other couriers, crossed into Botswana and deposited a total of $1 197 080.

On April 12 and 13, Joseph deposited a total of $331 700 into his personal foreign Stanbic Bank Account. The three externalised a total amount of $7 347 886.

Police are still appealing to anyone with information that might assist with investigations to contact Chief Superintendent Nyamupaguma on 0716 800 105 or 0712 412 034, CID Commercial Crimes Division northern region on (04) 771 994 or the national complaints desk on (04) 703631.