One of Malawi's celebrated musicians Skeffa Chomoto has advised Malawians to stop being jealous towards the achievements of other people but rather try to learn and empower one another.

Chimoto said this when he performed at the Modern Park in Balaka on Friday.

Taking a break from his more than three hour non-stop performance, Chimoto noted that most of Malawians are fond of competiting with one another forgeting that God blesses everyone in a different way.

"Most of you are fond of competing with each other instead of being motivated with what others are doing. Stop competing, stop being jealous because everyone is in his or her own lane," said Chimoto.

"You need to always figure out your strongest skills and find a mentor that motivates you. Your role model can be someone you know personally or someone who you would like to meet one day. Always keep a positive altitude," he added.

Above all, Chimoto advised all musicians and Malawians at large to be God fearing and always pray for success.

"Like myself I always put God first because he is the one who took me from nobody to where I am today," he said.

After a couple of performances from artists who warmed up the stage including Dave Nsaku and Dan Muyaya, Chimoto jumped on stage on Friday at exactly11:45pm.

He went straight to business dishing out his best up until 3:00am to the satisfaction of the patrons who still kept on asking for more.

The singer later bowed out promising to hold another show in Balaka at the same venue in due course.