4 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Women's League Throws Weight Behind President

By Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

The Zanu-PF Manicaland Women's League has thrown its weight behind President Mugabe, promising to deliver an overwhelming victory for him in next year's harmonised elections.

Speaking at a chicken rearing training workshop for beneficiaries of First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe's national chicken project, Zanu-PF Women's League national secretary for Administration Cde Letina Undenge said the party was ready to roll come 2018.

"Zanu-PF will definitely win. We are promising a clean sweep. President Mugabe will be back in office come 2018. The opposition will be nowhere near us. We are not afraid or worried even if they join forces. They will not succeed," she said.

Cde Undenge said the opposition should not cry foul when they lose because they have not been doing anything for the people of Manicaland, so they do not deserve the people's votes.

"If they want support, they should work for it. But they are doing nothing. We are not seeing them doing anything in Manicaland while we started long back. This is a race and we are already ahead, so we are not worried.

"They have no Command Agriculture, they have no Zim-Asset, no chicken projects, no training and they have no land. As Manicaland Province, we want to teach them a lesson they will never forget. We do not want to hear about these small parties after this election," she added.

Manicaland Women's League chairperson Cde Estery Madhuku said they had upped the election preparations.

"As Manicaland Women's League, we are 100 percent behind President Mugabe and Amai Mugabe. We want to assure them that Manicaland is a done deal come 2018. Zanu-PF will win," she said.

She said the Women's League would also rally behind the Zanu-PF candidate for the problematic Mutare Central Constituency which has been under the control of MDC-T since 2000.

"Come 2018, we will all rally behind Cde Nancy Saungweme and make sure that she wins and wrestle the seat from MDC. She has worked hard for it and deserves it and we will all ensure that she wins that seat."

