Rwanda: President Kagame Appoints More Leaders

President Paul Kagame on Saturday appointed four more senior leaders in various positions including permanent secretaries and heads of institutions.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister announced the appointment of Fatina Mukarubibi as the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the recently created Ministry of Environment.

Mukarubibi has been the PS in the Ministry of Natural Resources which was disbanded to create the environment docket and that of Lands and Forestry.

In the same statement, Maj François-Régis Gatarayiha was appointed PS in the Ministry of Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Gatarayiha, who once headed Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), has been PS in the Ministry of Youth and ICT before the youth docket became a fully-fledged ministry in the new cabinet.

In the same, the statement by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, Aimé Muzola was named as the new Director General of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASAC).

Muzola replaces James Sano who has led the water utility agency since its creation in July 2014.

Prior to his appointment, Muzora has been the Director of Planning in the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The President also appointed Emmanuel Nibishaka as the Secretary General of the National Human Rights Commission.

Nibishaka has been a diplomat at the Rwandan Permanent Mission at the UN Headquarters in New York.