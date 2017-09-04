4 September 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Niger Delta Group Tasks Govt On Contract to Clear Waterways

By Sunday Okobi

The Niger Delta Volunteer Forces (NDVF) has called the attention of the federal government to the bidding contract to identify, locate, mark and remove wrecks in the Nigerian waters.

In a statement issued yesterday by the President of the group, Mr. JC Godon, NDVF stated that as a matter of urgency, the government should consider those who bid for the job and publish the list of those who scaled through the process for the sake of transparency and fairness "as this will help to reduce the high rate of unemployment in the Niger Delta region."

The group stated that the the federal government make the bidding open, it will boost the anti-corruption drive of President Muhammadu Buhari administration, "as urgent measures will have to be put in place to ensure that the project is a reality and in order not to experience hanky-panky in the allocation of the job."

NDVF said: "It has also come to our notice that the corruption in the award of contacts in the maritime sector is quite alarming, and therefore, was as a group for positive change, call for the attention of the federal government, ministry of transport, House of Representatives and the Senate to immediately look into this menace to avoid further complications as well as salvage the already bad situation of the economy."

