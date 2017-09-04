Nigerian Navy Reaffirms Commitment to Protect Nation's Water Ways

Uyo — The Nigerian Navy has expressed satisfaction with the activities of men and officers of the navy jubilee at Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The Commander of the Nigerian Navy Jubilee Formation, Commodore Saidu Garba, said operations of the navy have drastically reduced the nefarious activities of pirates and other criminals on the nation's territorial waters. Garba spoke at the weekend while inaugurating three newly built bungalows donated to the naval personnel in the area by the authorities of Ikot Abasi council area.

Lauding the government and the people of Ikot Abasi for the donation, the commander reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian navy to protect the nation's waterways as well as not relenting in carrying out its onerous constitutional duties and ensure the reduction of criminal activities is achieved along the nation's territorial water

"I want to thank you for this kind gesture in providing accommodation for our personnel and choosing the Nigerian navy here at Ikot Abasi as your strategic partner in the task for keeping our maritime environment safe for maritime trade

"The navy acknowledges the immense contributions of the people of Ikot Abasi and your local government council in supporting our operations over the years, so we thank you." he stressed.

Garba said through the symbiotic and robust relationship that has existed between the navy and it's host communities of Ikot Abasi, the state government has donated a big parcel of land and school complex for the establishment of a naval college in the state.

The commander expressed gratitude to the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, for his numerous assistance to the navy in the state and thanked the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibom Ete Ibas, for his numerous support.

On his part, the Chairman, Transition Committee for Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, Mr. Ubong Uquang, who was represented by the Director of Works in the council, Amos Bernard Akpanudoh, commended the navy for leaving up to their responsibility by curbing the activities of criminals in the area, and assured them of more support.

Also speaking, the Clan Head of Ikpa Ibekwe, Ettebom Akpan Akpan Uwauino II, represented by the Chairman of Ikpa Ibekwe Clan Council, Elder Stephen, commended the navy for creating unprecedented impact in curtailing the activities of criminals in Ikot Abasi council area.