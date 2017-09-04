Photo: Brian Dell

Old Town Lilongwe (file photo).

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Sunday unveiled its parliamentary candidate for the forthcoming October 17 by-election in Lilongwe City South East Constituency, Reuben Ngwenya.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) called for a by-election in the constituency after the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal ordered a re-run following the nullification of the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections that declared DPP's Bentley Namasasu winner.

The elections were contested in court by MCP candidate UlemuMsungama who argued there were irregularities in the elections.

Msungama was again chosen to represent MCP in the by-elections.

During a political campaigh rally in the constituency, DPP Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey handed over a certificate to Ngwenya, , a former diplomat at the Malawi Embassy in Japan, as a sign of welcoming him into DPP fold.

Wa Jeffrey also handed over a maize meal to Ngwenya, saying people of in the constituency should be accorded opportunity to meal their maize free of charge.

The DPP secretary general said she will distribute one maize meal to every candidate during the forth coming by elections.

Wa Jeff also commended former Member of Parliament Bentley Namasasu for withdrawing from the race.

"I am very happy that Namasasu has withdrawn from his earlier intentions where he wanted to contest here and instead he has decided to pave way for his brother Ngwenya, this is very commendable and this is sign of maturity,"said Wa Jeffrey.

Ngwenya promised to transform lives of people in the area.

"I have already started developing the area and I will not wait to be elected," said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said he has already started grading roads , maintaining water kiosks, and doing other different development projects.

He has since promised to launch mobile clinics in the constituency since following the revelation that out of all city constituency, it is only this one which has no hospital.