4 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerians Warned to Stop Mocking North Korea's Kim Jong

Photo: Vanguard
Nigerians warned to stop mocking N/Korea’s leader.

Nigerians have been warned to stop making mockery of the Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un "lest they pay a heavy price".

A news service from the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea (DPRK), took to its twitter handle @DPRK_News to issue the warning. The twitter handle does not bear the verification icon of twitter as an officially verified handle.

It said: "Impudent peoples of Nigeria are warned against mockery of Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un, lest they pay a heavy price."

