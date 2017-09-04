Photo: New Zimbabwe

Former Zanu-PF Chairman Temba Mliswa (file photo).

Independent MP for Norton, Temba Mliswa's suspected links with Zanu PF are back on the spotlight after he was Friday spotted at President Robert Mugabe's youth interface rally in Gweru.

But the former Zanu PF Mashonaland West chair was all guns blazing weekend, insisting his mere appearance among his erstwhile comrades should not be misconstrued as a sign of re-joining the ruling party.

Since his shock ouster alongside several party bigwigs linked to a plot to remove President Mugabe, coupled with his ejection as party representative for Hurungwe West, Mliswa has kept Zimbabweans guessing about his political future.

When he was thrown out of Zanu PF, Mliswa was widely expected to close ranks with fellow party comrades who suffered his fate but was soon to be seen with former rivals who aided his return to parliament as an independent.

Mliswa would later be seen on social media images with Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

The outspoken politician, who is linked to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's faction within Zanu PF, was also a surprise guest among mourners who gathered for the late Mnangagwa loyalist, Shuvai Mahofa's funeral at the national shrine last month.

He has not left links to the so-christened Team Lacoste in no further doubt after he has since rekindled his verbal attacks on Generation 40 proponents Kasukuwere and Higher and Tertiary Education Minister, Jonathan Moyo.

The two politicians are constant targets of scorn and hate by Mnangagwa diehards.

However, Mliswa most recent decision to mix and mingle with a hostile Zanu PF crowd without incidence on Friday could be the earliest signs the sharp tongued political firebrand could be thinking of retracing his steps back to a party that gave him a decent political profile.

Reached for comment, Mliswa, who is Youth Advocacy for Reform and Democracy (YARD) founder, vehemently denied chances of a return to the party he once vowed he would never re-join.

"I am not going back to Zanu PF," said the MP, who often votes with Zanu PF MPs during parliamentary processes.

"The interface is facilitated by Zanu PF youth wing for all youths. Mugabe is the president and all youths should listen to the President.

"I go to the interface as the leader of YARD, which has members from all political parties.

"I don't act in politics of hatred. When the opposition had processes and marches that were progressive, I took part in those and you never asked me if I was joining the MDC. Therefore, why ask now."