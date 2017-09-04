Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) has hailed government for allocating it a six hectare piece of land in Mangochi for the Muslim to conduct various activities and construct some infrastructure.

MAM Chairperson, Sheikh Idrisa Muhammad made the commendation in Mangochi at Eid Al - Adha celebrations held on Friday at the newly allocated land along the Mangochi - Liwonde Road just outside Mangochi Town.

He said for a long time Muslims in the district had no land where they could comfortably hold various religious functions and that the allocation of the piece of land was a 'stitch in time.'

"We are very grateful to government for allocating six hectares of land for free," Muhammad said adding that, "We are going to put this land to good use and just next week I'll personally start to construct a primary school which will be followed by other infrastructural developments."

He said the Association plans to construct a secondary school, a hospital and a multi-purpose hall where the Muslim faithful would be holding Nikkah celebrations (weddings).

The Sheikh preached unity among Muslims of Mangochi and commended the Mangochi Muslim Committee for its efforts towards developmental activities in the district.

MAM Secretary General, Alhajj Twaibu Lawe advised Muslims to refrain from mixing religion with politics which, he said, was contrary to Islamic teachings.

He said much as Muslims, like any other religion, had the right to have political candidates of their choice, it was not acceptable within the sect for anyone to wear political party colours at religious gatherings or religious attire at political party rallies.

Lawe dismissed assertions made by some political leaders in the country that all Muslims belong to a particular opposition party but he did not elaborate.

Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs, Apostle Timothy Khoviwa who represented President Arthur Peter Mutharika thanked MAM for the continued support to government, adding that Mutharika has always pledged to work with Muslims in the country.

"The President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika extends his message of good will and best wishes to all Muslims in Malawi and all over the world as they celebrate Eid Al - Adha," he said.

Khoviwa added that, "Islam is a religion of peace and as such leaders need to continue to preach respect for one another to uphold co- existence in the country,"

He said there need to continue promoting government's agenda of unity of purpose for Malawi to forge ahead in all spheres.

Eid al - Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice) is celebrated worldwide each year among Muslims in honour of Abraham's act of obedience to God's command to sacrifice his son Isaac.

Both the Quoran and the Bible teachings say before Abraham provided his son, God provided a male sheep for Abraham to sacrifice instead.

During the Eid Al - Adha commemorations, animals are slaughtered and shared to the poor and needy, neighbours, friends and family members.