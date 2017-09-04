Photo: Nehanda Radio

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai (file photo).

The leader of Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) party, Retired Brigadier -General Agrippah Mutambara, says MDC Alliance president Morgan Tsvangirai deserves a hero's status for being one of the first opposition leaders in the country to openly challenge President Robert Mugabe's leadership.

He was speaking at the launch of the MDC Alliance in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Mutambara said Tsvangirai showed rare braveness by criticizing President Mugabe and Zanu PF during the 90s when he was still the secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions.

"Cde Tsvangirai is my hero. When it was a taboo to condemn Mugabe, Tsvangirai stood up and said Mugabe must go. To me, because of that stance he is my hero," said Mutambara.

Mutambara said Zimbabwe is now a dysfunctional county with leaders who are insensitive to the plight of the ordinary people.

"Have you seen Zanu PF ministers queuing in banks? They are insensitive to the plight of the people because they don't care. All they think is about is themselves," said the ZimPF president.

Mutambara also accused some resettled farmers of abetting the country's economic and political malaise by supporting Zanu PF and President Mugabe.

"It pains me to hear resettled farmers vachiti vaMugabe chete chete when the country is in such a deep crisis. Everything is at a standstill. There are no drugs in hospitals and university graduates are selling airtime," he said.

Commenting on the alliance, Mutambara said the coalition was the only solution to remove Zanu PF from power.

"We come together as opposition so that we can remove Zanu PF from power. We must be strong and not be intimidated. There is strength in numbers. Zanu PF frogs march people to its rallies but they lost the elections to Tsvangirai in 2008," added Mutambara.

Mutambara is a former Zimbabwe National Army top officer and a senior war veteran. Both the army and the war veterans' groups are known to be anti-MDC and have repeatedly vowed that Tsvangirai would never rule.