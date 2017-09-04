The Muslims Association of Malawi (MAM) has condemned abuse of hijab wearing Muslim women at political parties and government has also added its voice to the matter as Presidential adviser on religious affairs, apostle Timothy Khoviwa, wondered why Muslim women were doing that when Christian women do not wear their religious gear at political rallies.

MAM Secretary General, Alhaj Twaibu Lawe during celebration of Eid - al - Adha prayers in Mangochi on Friday saying Muslims were free to join any political party of their choice but that they should not mix the religion and politics.

"MAM's stand is that everyone is free to join a political party of their choice but that when they go to such gatherings, there should a clear separation between politics and religious stuff," he said.

Lawe pointed out that it was not possible for all Muslims in the country to belong to one political party as some political parties would like people to believe.

"For someone to come in the open and claim that all Muslims or indeed all Sheikhs are behind him or belong to one political party is not true and it is impossible," he said.

"We are in multiparty dispensation where everyone has the right to join a party of his or her choice," Lawe added.

During the celebrations, MAM chairperson Sheikh Muhammad Idrissah donated K1 million to the organising committee to settle some of the bills incurred during preparations of the event.