Zimbabwe: Son Auctions Father's House, Dad Evicted

A 75-year-old is homeless after he was kicked out of his house over his son's debts accrued over the year.

Enock Mbiriyakura was evicted from his house after he changed ownership of his property to assist his son Tichafa Mbiriyakura, 55, acquire a loan from a bank to build his house in Norton.

Tichafa failed to pay back the loan and the house was used as collateral in service provider's bid to recover their money.

He appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande, Friday, facing fraud charges and was remanded in custody pending bail application.

According to the state, sometimes in the 1990s, Tichafa approached his father and requested to register his house which had no title deeds at that time.

He requested to acquire the title deeds in his name so that he could use the deeds as collateral to secure a loan from CABS to build his house.

His father agreed and he secured a loan which he managed to pay back.

The father did not bother asking about changing the ownership of the house.

Mbiriyakura then used the title deeds to secure a loan from Trade Finance without the knowledge of his father.

He failed to repay the loan.

His father only got to know about the issue after he was approached by one Fortune Chikamhi who had bought the house after it was auctioned following Trade Finance's successful application to the High Court to recover their loan.

The father was later served with a notice of removal and was evicted on April 13 this year.

Court heard he is currently homeless.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the state.