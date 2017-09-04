3 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Teen Declared Dead After Being Swept Off Camps Bay Rocks

Tagged:

Related Topics

A teenager who was swept off the rocks at Maiden Cove in Camps Bay has died after resuscitation attempts failed, the National Sea Rescue Institute said on Sunday.

The teen, believed to be a university student, was one of six people who were swept off the rocks on Saturday afternoon, spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.

"NSRI rescue swimmers arriving on the scene found bystanders assisting a female...out of the water from in amongst the rocks."

Bystanders had initiated resuscitation efforts and the NSRI swimmer continued with it, he said.

Paramedics and emergency services continued with the efforts and took her to hospital.

At the hospital, attempts to revive her were unsuccessful and she was declared dead. An inquest docket has been opened, he said.

Bystanders had also helped others who were swept off the rocks by waves from the incoming tide. Two of the people were believed to be friends of the teenager. They were not injured.

"Other people who were swept off the rock had managed to clamber up the rocks and out of danger and they were not injured," Lambinon said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Mandela Forgot Why He Was in Jail - Mugabe

President Robert Mugabe says Nelson Mandela cherished his personal freedom over the economic freedom of his people,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.