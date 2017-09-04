Somalia: Puntland VP Arrives in Galkayo On Peace Mission

The Vice President of Somalia's northeastern semi-autonomous region of Puntland, Abdikahim Hajji Omar (Amey) and a delegation he was leading arrived in Galkayo on Saturday.

The Vice President reached Galkayo on peace mission and lead mediation efforts to end inter-clan conflict in eastern Mudug region, according to Radio Shabelle's reporter in the town.

During his stay, Puntland VP will hold talks with city council, community leaders and officials of Mudug regional administration, to discuss on ways to end the clan rivalry.

Omar is also expected to meet with Galmudug state officials in the town.

The visit by Puntland VP in the conflict-riddled town comes following deadly clashes between two armed rival militias from Galmudug and Puntland in the area in the past.