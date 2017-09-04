Sudan: South Darfur Town in Panic After Pre-Eid Market Attack

Mershing — Residents of the town of Mershing in South Darfur are taking shelter in their homes and even stayed away from Eid Al Adha prayers after militants terrorised the town's market on Thursday evening.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that a group of militants driving a Land Cruiser opened dense fire in the air over Mershing market. Amer Adam Abdallah was wounded.

Police intervened and arrested one of the perpetrators. As a result, large numbers of militants riding camels attacked the market. They did not steal anything but the attack led to the people fleeing and closure of the market.

The attack led people refrain from going out to perform Eid Al Adha prayers for fear of more attacks on Friday.