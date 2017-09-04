3 September 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: South Darfur Town in Panic After Pre-Eid Market Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mershing — Residents of the town of Mershing in South Darfur are taking shelter in their homes and even stayed away from Eid Al Adha prayers after militants terrorised the town's market on Thursday evening.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that a group of militants driving a Land Cruiser opened dense fire in the air over Mershing market. Amer Adam Abdallah was wounded.

Police intervened and arrested one of the perpetrators. As a result, large numbers of militants riding camels attacked the market. They did not steal anything but the attack led to the people fleeing and closure of the market.

The attack led people refrain from going out to perform Eid Al Adha prayers for fear of more attacks on Friday.

Sudan

Is Collection of Firearms a Strategic Project?

The leader at Ansar-es-Sunna Group and member of the National Assembly, Suleiman Ibrahim Hammad underscored that the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.