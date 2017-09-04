Zimbabwe: Disabled Community Endorses Tsvangirai

Photo: The Herald

Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai (file photo).

People with disabilities have endorsed MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai to lead the coalition of parties and be the sole opposition Presidential candidate who will contest against Zanu PF in next year's elections.

Last week, the MDC-T launched its disability policy where it promised to create a ministry that would cater for the needs of the disabled community should the opposition win next year's elections.

The Tsvangirai led opposition party said within its executive there shall be a special disability policy advisor.

National Disabled People Organisation chairman Mr Maninji told reporters in Harare at the weekend that his 1.5 million members will vote for Tsvangirai next year.

"We are thankful that President Morgan Tsvangirai, the chosen leader of the Alliance, has made commitment to the establishment of a government department dedicated to the people with disabilities and whose political head we would nominate ourselves," he said.

"I am calling upon the 1.5 million Zimbabweans with disabilities to rally behind the MDC Alliance and the Presidential candidature to achieve change in Zimbabwe and elect a government that is sensitive to the plight of people with disabilities," said Maninji.

Maninji said for the first time in the country, there is a political movement that has committed itself to recognising people with disabilities.

People with disabilities have complained about being left out of national development affairs.

They, among other issues, say that they are treated as second class citizens when it comes to national politics.