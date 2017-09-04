Malawi: Tonga Heritage Change Name to Mudawuku Watonga

Tonga Heritage officials say during the organization's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 27, 2017, members agreed to change the name from Tonga Heritage Limited to Mudawuku Watonga.

Mudawuku Watonga organizing Chairperson Reverend Mezuwa Banda Friday told a full Nkhata Bay District Council meeting that as one way of preserving Tonga language, the members agreed to use the new name.

"Mudawuku Watonga is now the name of the grouping from the Tonga Heritage Limited because we want to portray the Tonga language," Reverend Banda said.

He disclosed that members at the AGM endorsed interim committee, which is headed by Professor John Saka as national chairperson, to continue running the affairs of the organization.

Reverend Banda, the Chiefs Act stipulates that one of the roles of traditional leaders is to promote and preserve culture.

"We thank our chiefs for entrusting us to run the affairs of the Mudawuku Watonga. The chiefs are just fulfilling one of their obligations of promoting and preserving their culture," he said.

Banda said Mudawuku Watonga celebrations would be done every year and he encouraged Tonga's to pay membership fees.

"We are urging all Tonga people to pay membership fees to become a member of the grouping," Reverend Banda said.

Mudawuku Watonga was officially launched on August 26, 2017 at Chintheche Airfield. Activities included traditional dances and a display of various Tonga foods.